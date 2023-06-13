Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India, tremors felt in New Delhi: EMSC

The young siblings survived a small plane crash on May 1 that took the lives of the pilot, their mother, and a third adult
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.
Tremors were felt in Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.
Former president alleges that Biden orchestrated the criminal charges in order to undermine his main political rival's presidential campaign
Ted Kaczynski's bombs killed three people and injured two dozen over nearly two decades
Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif expresses grief over the loss of life from the storm
The Canadian PM announces 500 million dollars in new funding for military assistance for Ukraine
The programme is done in cooperation with various relevant government sectors to serve the guests from their arrival until their departure
Footage broadcast by local channel shows a worker carrying away part of a wing
The bodies of the pilot, the children's mother and a relative were all found at the crash site, where the aircraft sat almost vertical in the trees