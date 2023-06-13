UAE

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes eastern Kashmir, India, tremors felt in New Delhi: EMSC

The epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India

File photo
By Reuters

Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 2:23 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck the eastern Kashmir region in India on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 60 km (37.28 miles) and the epicentre of the quake was at a distance of 99 km north of Pathankot in northern India, the EMSC said.

Tremors were felt in Indian capital of New Delhi as well as parts of North India.

More to follow


