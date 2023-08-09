Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southern Philippines

The moderately strong temblor was generally felt by people indoors and outdoors; aftershocks were expected

By Reuters Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.2 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

Intensity IV was recorded in some parts of Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental, according to local media reports. This means the moderately strong temblor was generally felt by people indoors and outdoors.

