Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southern Philippines

Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase
An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday.
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.2 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.
Intensity IV was recorded in some parts of Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental, according to local media reports. This means the moderately strong temblor was generally felt by people indoors and outdoors.
ALSO READ:
Her mother Ansreen Bukhari, too, has been found guilty of the “callous and cold-blooded” murder of two men killed in a car chase
After the shooting, the gunman was tackled by the girl's father and shot during a struggle
Authorities said one person has been rescued from under the rubble
They remained huddled just metres above the water amid constant fear of being spotted by the ship’s crew or falling into the ocean infested with sharks and whales
While the Meta CEO has suggested he was awaiting a word from Musk on the date, the Tesla boss has indicated fans might have to wait a bit more
The former president says there is no way he can get a fair trial with the judge 'assigned' to the case
He was suffering from severe heart disease and underwent a bypass surgery on August 3
The photographs' release coincides with an uptick in tensions on the Korean Peninsula and seems to be Pyongyang's most recent display of power