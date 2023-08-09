UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southern Philippines

The moderately strong temblor was generally felt by people indoors and outdoors; aftershocks were expected

By Reuters

Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 10:39 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.4 struck Mindanao, Philippines, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) reported on Wednesday.

The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The Philippines seismology agency reported it at magnitude 5.2 in Davao Oriental province and said it was expecting damage and aftershocks.

Intensity IV was recorded in some parts of Davao Occidental and Davao Oriental, according to local media reports. This means the moderately strong temblor was generally felt by people indoors and outdoors.

ALSO READ:


More news from World