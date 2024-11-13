Magnitude 5.3 earthquake jolts parts of Pakistan

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake rocked Pakistan's Islamabad and several areas of neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Peshawar, on Wednesday morning, Geo News reported.

The earthquake tremors could be felt in Mohmand, Shabqadar, Attock, Malakand, Swat, Shangla, Buner, and Abbottabad, as per the outlet.

The epicentre was located in the Hindu Kush region of Afghanistan, a region notorious for frequent seismic activity.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's Seismological Centre, the earthquake struck at 10.13am, with a depth of 220 kilometres.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter scale jolted Afghanistan earlier in the day, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 3.36 pm (IST), at a depth of 60 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 36.43 N and Longitude 71.39 E.

Earlier on November 4, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale jolted Afghanistan on Monday the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the the earthquake hit at 4.52pm (IST), at a depth of 25 km.