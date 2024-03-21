Magnitude 5.3 earthquake hits Japan

The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Japan on Thursday, hitting areas near Tokyo, the weather agency and local authorities said.
It was strong quake but no tsunami warning was issued, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.
The quake struck around 9.08am, with an epicentre located on southern Ibaraki Prefecture in eastern Japan, Kyodo News quoted the Japan Meteorological Agency.
It registered lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in Tochigi and Saitama prefectures, 4 in Ibaraki and 3 in Tokyo, the agency said.
ALSO READ:
The police investigate the cause of the fire at their house in Ontario, urge anyone with information to come forward
The US President says many Americans share concerns about Netanyahu's handling of the Gaza war
US said it was concerned about the law, citing respect for religious freedom and equal treatment as a fundamental democratic principle
The fast food chain has about 40,000 restaurants worldwide, with more than 14,000 stores in the United States
BJP top receiver with Rs120 billion; lottery and gaming firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services tops the list with donation of Rs13.68 billion
Petroleum ministry says the reduction by Rs2 will help control inflation and increase consumer confidence and spending
Police say suspected victims of human trafficking were forced into conducting various online scams at a centre in Manila
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said