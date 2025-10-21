  • search in Khaleej Times
Magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolts Pakistan at 170km depth

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India lie in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 11:44 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Pakistan on Tuesday, according to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, NCS noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 170 kilometres at 10.59am Pakistan time (9.29am UAE time).

Earlier on Monday, an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck Pakistan according to the NCS. Earthquakes of moderate 4.0 intensity had also hit Pakistan on Saturday and Sunday.

Afghanistan, Pakistan, and northern India lie in one of the most seismically active zones in the world, where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates meet. The region frequently experiences moderate to strong earthquakes, often felt across borders due to the proximity of fault lines.

Pakistan is among the seismically active countries in the world, crossed by several major faults.

This collision zone makes the country highly vulnerable to violent earthquakes. Places such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie on the southern edge of the Eurasian plate, while Sindh and Punjab are located on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, contributing to frequent earthquake activity.

Other vulnerable regions, such as Punjab, which lies on the northwestern edge of the Indian plate, are susceptible to seismic activity. Sindh, though less prone, is still at risk due to its location.