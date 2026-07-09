Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Baguio City, northern Philippines

Residents of Baguio City, in northern Philippines, were shaken by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Thursday (July 9) afternoon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicentre was located 9 kilometres west of Tuba, Benguet at 2.33pm (local time).

Phivolcs noted in its initial bulletin that no damage or aftershocks were expected. Local media and netizens described the earthquake as "a brief but noticeable tremor."

"Residents are advised to stay alert, check for possible cracks or hazards in buildings, and follow official advisories from local disaster officials," Phivolcs added.

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The tremor was felt strongest at Intensity V in Baguio City, while Intensity IV was reported in Aringay, La Union.

Other reported intensities, according to Phivolcs: