Magnitude 4.5 earthquake hits Baguio City, northern Philippines
Phivolcs noted in its initial bulletin that no damage or aftershocks were expected. Local media and netizens described the earthquake as "a brief but noticeable tremor"
- PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 1:27 PM UPDATED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 2:41 PM
Residents of Baguio City, in northern Philippines, were shaken by a magnitude 4.5 earthquake on Thursday (July 9) afternoon. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said the epicentre was located 9 kilometres west of Tuba, Benguet at 2.33pm (local time).
Phivolcs noted in its initial bulletin that no damage or aftershocks were expected. Local media and netizens described the earthquake as "a brief but noticeable tremor."
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"Residents are advised to stay alert, check for possible cracks or hazards in buildings, and follow official advisories from local disaster officials," Phivolcs added.
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The tremor was felt strongest at Intensity V in Baguio City, while Intensity IV was reported in Aringay, La Union.
Other reported intensities, according to Phivolcs:
Intensity V - Tubao and Pugo, La Union
Intensity IV- City of San Fernando, Rosario, Naguilian, Bagulin, Bauang, Santo Tomas, Agoo and Caba in La Union; Itogon, La Trinidad, Tublay, Sablan, and Kapangan in Benguet; Sison, Pangasinan
Intensity III - Dagupan City; Pozorrubio, Binalonan, City of Urdaneta, Villasis, Calasiao, Mangaladan, Manaoag, Asingan, Tayug and San Manuel in Pangasinan; Aringay, San Juan, Balaoan, Bangar, and Bacnotan in La Union; Mankayan, Atok and Kabayan in Benguet; Sagada and Bontoc in Mountain Province
Intensity II- Lagawe and Banaue in Ifugao