Low risk of Nipah virus spread beyond India, says WHO
The organisation said that it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions after the South Asian nation reported two cases of the virus infection
- PUBLISHED: Fri 30 Jan 2026, 8:55 AM
- By:
- Reuters
The risk of the deadly Nipah virus spreading from India is low, the World Health Organisation said on Friday.
The organisation said that it does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions after the South Asian nation reported two cases of the virus infection.