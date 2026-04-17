Look: Philippines pristine rivers north of Manila to beat summer heat

School’s out in the Philippines and with temperatures rising to around 40 degrees centigrade, summer has officially started in the country. For most Filipinos, it means a family trip to the beach with the children in tow.

But with petrol and diesel prices rising to prohibitive levels because of the war in the Middle East, parents have to be extra creative in choosing local tourism destinations to go to that won’t break the bank.

To most lower income families, famous beach destinations such as Boracay, Bohol, Siargao, northern Palawan and similar attractions are out of the equation after domestic plane fares have tripled since the war started.

Families living in landlocked provinces, where beaches are many hours away, are now choosing rivers as alternative destinations to beaches. They are closer and are cheaper with either free or minimal entrance fees for the same fun and family bonding.

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Here are some river swimming destinations north of Manila that are being rediscovered in the Philippines as the oil price crisis rages:

Bulacan

Located just north of the capital Manila is Bulacan, a province that is under two hours drive away. It offers several scenic river destinations, particularly in the towns of Norzagaray, San Miguel, Doña Remedios Trinidad, and San Rafael that feature crystal-clear waters, limestone formations, and eco-adventure activities like swimming, caving, and kayaking.

Top spots include Maramo River in Norzagaray, Biak-na-Bato National Park in San Miguel, Bakas River, and the adventurous San Rafael River Adventure where entrance fees range from P20 to P70 (Dh1.25 to Dh4.30) per head.

Nueva Ecija

Nueva Ecija turns really hot during Philippine summers. Fortunately, part of the province is bounded by the Sierra Madre in the towns of Bongabon, General Tinio, and Gabaldon.

The mountain range feeds Dupinga, Labi, Minalungao and the Calabasa rivers that its local government call “hidden paradise.” These waterways offer naturally cold-water streams where both children and adults frolic to their hearts’ delight. Entrance fees are either free to a high of P100 (Dh6).

Isabela

Technically, Isabela is not a landlocked province. But the imposing Sierra Madre prevents most of its residents from visiting the Pacific Ocean to the east.

But the province is not wanting in clear and cool rivers, such as the Pinacanauan River in old San Pablo town. There is no entrance fee. Huts by the river’s edge could be rented at P500 (Dh31) each if tourists wish to have a shaded place to have lunch.

Pinacanauan as a tourist destination is comparatively new. But nothing beats its cool waters to beat the summer heat.

Cagayan

There are popular beach destinations in the province, but one has to drive all the way north to sample the delights of Sta. Ana or cross the channel to Calayan Island.

For those in the budget, key river destinations in Cagayan are in the towns of Peñablanca and Baggao, right at the foothills of Sierra Madre. They offer dramatic clear waters and scenic adventures, perfect for swimming and adventure trekking.

Peñablanca’s Pinacanauan has waters so clear one could see right through to the bottom of the river. Baggao’s Blue Waterfalls is a premier eco-tourism destination that features stunning, vividly blue water surrounded by lush, mountainous scenery. Entrance fees range from P30 to P200 per head.

While majority of the Philippine provinces have access to the sea, many would still have rivers and waterfalls that could be visited for either quick or extended stays. For Filipinos, visiting them is one way of beating the summer heat – and the oil price crisis along with it.