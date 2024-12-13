Look: Keerthy Suresh marries Antony Thattil in traditional, colourful ceremony

Photos: Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Indian actress Keerthy Suresh tied the knot with her long-time beau Antony Thattil in Goa.

After solemnising her relationship in a traditional ceremony, Keerthy took to Instagram and shared pictures from her D-Day.

"#ForTheLoveOfNyke (heart emoji)," she captioned the post.

One of the photos captured the moment when Keerthy and Antony exchanged the garlands. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

In no time, their post was flooded with congratulatory messages.

"Congratulations," actor Pooja Hegde commented.

"So beautiful congratulations," wrote actor Varun Dhawan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Baby John,' in which she stars alongside Varun Dhawan.

Earlier this month, the entire team of the film unveiled the 'Baby John' trailer in a grand style. The three-minute-long trailer was all enough to create excitement among moviegoers as it is loaded with mass action.