Look: Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya enjoy honeymoon in Manali, share glimpses of stunning scenery

After a grand wedding, newlyweds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Manali.

On Saturday, Karan shared some beautiful pictures of the scenic views of Manali.

In one of the pictures, he could be seen posing with his wife Drisha. They can be seen sitting on a rock, with the waterfall in the backdrop.

In other pictures, Karan captured the picturesque landscapes in Manali, along with its amazing waterfalls.

Karan and Drisha tied the knot on June 18 in Mumbai, with their families and close friends in attendance. On the same day, in the evening, the Deols hosted a grand reception, which was attended by several Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and many others.

The groom wore an off-white sherwani paired with a matching turban, while Drisha looked beautiful in a printed red lehenga. She wore a mangtika and gold neckpiece to compliment her look.

Recently, Karan shared some adorable pictures from their wedding reception which he captioned, "Beginning the beautiful journey of love, friendship, bond & growth together. Thanks for entering my life as my better half!"

Karan and Drisha have been in a relationship for a long time now. Drisha is a fashion designer who is reportedly the granddaughter of Bimal Roy's daughter, Rinki Bhattacharya, who was married to filmmaker Basu Bhattacharya.

Karan followed in his father's footsteps and pursued acting as a profession. He made his Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol's directorial 'Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas' in 2019.

