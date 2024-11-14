Look: India's toxic smog hides Taj Mahal, Golden Temple; several flights delayed

Photo: AFP

Toxic smog obscured India's famed monument to love, the Taj Mahal, as well as Sikhism's holiest shrine, the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and delayed flights on Thursday, becoming too thick to see through in several places.

Photo: AFP

Volunteers clean the holy sarovar a day after the Sikh festival Bandi Chhor Divas, as a thick smog engulfs the Golden Temple in Amritsar on November 2, 2024. AFP

The city of Lahore in neighbouring Pakistan ranked as the world's most polluted in winter's annual scourge across the region, worsened by dust, emissions, and smoke from fires burnt illegally in India's farming states of Punjab and Haryana.

People walk to board trains amid smog and air pollution at a railway station in Lahore, Pakistan November 14, 2024. Reuters

Photo: AFP

In the city of Agra, the Taj Mahal was barely visible from the gardens in front of the 17th-century monument, while dense fog wreathed worshippers at the Golden Temple in Punjab, television images showed.

Delhi flights faced delays, with tracking website Flightradar24 showing 88 per cent of departures and 54 per cent of arrivals were delayed.

Officials blamed high pollution, combined with humidity, becalmed winds and a drop in temperature for the smog, which cut visibility to 300 m (980 ft) at the city's international airport, which diverted flights in zero visibility on Wednesday.

More patients flocked to hospitals, particularly children.

"There has been a sudden increase in children with allergies, cough and cold ... and a rise in acute asthma attacks," Sahab Ram, a paediatrician in Punjab's Fazilka region, told news agency ANI.

Delhi's minimum temperature fell to 16.1 degrees Celsius (61°F) on Thursday from 17 degrees C (63 degrees F) the previous day, weather officials said.

Boatmen wait on the banks of river Yamuna engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 14, 2024. AFP

A man feeds seagulls in the waters of river Yamuna engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 14, 2024. AFP