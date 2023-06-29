Look: Indian, Pakistani friends meet 75 years after partition at border town in Pakistan

They reconnected through social media and decided to meet

They say friendship has no boundaries. The saying is certainly true for Taj Muhammad and Sardar Manohar Singh. The two friends — separated during the partition of India and Pakistan — finally greeted each other with a warm hug after 75 years on Tuesday. The reunion took place at the landmark Kartarpur Corridor.

Taj Muhammad — who lives in Okara, Pakistan — lost contact with Sardar Manohar Singh after the 1947 partition, reported Geo TV. They managed to reconnect through social media and decided to meet.

The Project Management Unit (PMU), Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, shared pictures of the heartwarming reunion on Twitter. Sardar Manohar Singh also brought soil from Taj Muhammad’s native village of Kugh Jalandhar in India’s Punjab state. The reunion took place at the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev.

The note attached to the post read, “Love for one's soil is included in the blood of every person and when a person touches this soil after 75 years, the fragrance of its soil is embedded in his soul. Something similar was seen when Taj Muhammad from Okara (Pakistan) met Sardar Manohar Singh who came from his native village of Kugh Jalandhar (India) through the Kartarpur Corridor.”

The two also said that they are happy to see each other after so many years. Taj Muhammad and Manohar Singh added that they are “grateful to the Government of Pakistan and PMU Kartarpur.”

In a follow-up tweet, the PMU said, “Manohar Singh specially brought soil from his village for Taj Muhammad. On this occasion, Taj Muhammad and Manohar Singh expressed their happiness and said, "We are very grateful to the Government of Pakistan and PMU Kartarpur, because of which we are meeting today and Taj Muhammad could touch the soil of his birthplace.”

The Kartarpur Corridor facilitates visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims. To visit Kartarpur Sahib, which was established in 1522 by Sikh faith founder Guru Nanak Dev, people have to just obtain a permit to visit the holy shrine.

The 4-km-long Kartarpur Corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Punjab Province with the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district in Punjab, India.

