Look: From Halo-Halo to Bingsu and Baraf Ka Gola, how Asia beat the summer heat

Summer is here. In many parts of Asia, it means it is time for shaved ice treats to beat the heat. This year’s summer may be even hotter due to the onset of the El Niño and nothing hits the spot more than the nostalgic shaved ice indulgence.

Here are some favourites around the continent that are popular as either mid-afternoon treats or desserts.

Philippine Halo-Halo

Its name translates to “mix-mix,” as the suggested way of enjoying it is to mix all the ingredients into slush before taking the first spoonful. It is the Philippines’ most popular summer treat and it is even considered the country’s unofficial national dessert.

A scoop of shaved ice is placed at the bottom of a tumbler or a bowl and topped with several sweet and colourful ingredients. These may include (but not limited to) different kinds of sweetened beans, young coconut meat, tapioca pearls, rice crisps, jackfruit, and yams (preferably ube). Fancy versions in restaurants may be topped with ice cream and flan/custard cake. It is then drenched with milk before being served.

Either sold in street corner pop-ups or five-star hotels, it is guaranteed to cool one down while giving a strong sugar rush.

Korean Bingsu

The bingsu has royal origins, having been invented as a luxury treat for the nobility of Korea’s Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910). Its name means “ice/frozen water.” It is the most popular cold dessert in the entire peninsula made up of a shaved ice base and various sweet toppings.

It is very similar to the halo-halo as its ingredients may be sweet red beans, rice cakes, ice cream and condensed milk. Modern variations may have fruits in season, such as mango, strawberry, chocolate cookies, green tea, cheese and coffee on top of smooth ice made of milk.

The bingsu is often served on bowls that are meant for sharing.

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Japanese Kakigori

While halo-halo and bingsu are a cornucopia of colour and flavour, the Japanese kakigori is an example of refinement and a study in visual restrain, like a delicate ikebana (traditional Japanese floral arrangement).

The kakigori is based on smooth shaved ice that instantly melts in the mouth. A serving is characterised by a single flavour, such as matcha (green tea), red beans, strawberry, lemon, melon, and a 'blue Hawaii' syrup. Nowadays, options include fresh fruit syrups, homemade foams, and other creamy toppings.

Like bingsu, the kakigori has royal roots, as they were both originally served only to aristocrats as early as early as a millennia ago.

Chinese Baobing

When it gets too hot in China, the Chinese take to baobing, their version of the refreshing shaved ice lifesaver. It is a mound of fine ice in a bowl and topped with various sweets, milk and syrup.

The baobing, like the others, is customable, depending on which ingredients are available. The most popular ingredients are sweetened bean, taro, tapioca pearls and fruits. Nuts and jellies may also be used for texture and color.

Like bingsu, it is served on a shallow bowl meant for sharing.

Indian Chuski, Gola and Baraf Ka Gola

The chuski, gola and baraf ka gola are different names to India’s popular flavoured ice treats. They are served either on sticks or cups.

The crushed ice is drenched in sugary and colourful syrup, such as rose water, orange soda, pineapple and mint. Its most South Asian flavour is the kala khatta (Indian black plum, tamarind, black salt, and spices). They are often topped with lemon juice, chaat masala for a savory kick, or sometimes condensed milk.

The chuski, gola and baraf ka gola are definitely street food and sold near schools, markets and parks. No one passes through childhood without having these treats during summer.