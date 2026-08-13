Look: 2nd Emirates A380 lands in Manila in two months, wows plane spotters

Emirates’ most iconic plane has the plane-spotting community in the Philippines excited as it recently landed at its main gateway. The special Emirates Airbus A380, featuring the striking Skywards 25th Anniversary silver livery, is in Manila for a scheduled, routine maintenance.

Emirates flight EK 2636 landed at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) at 12.47am on Tuesday from Dubai. It is the second Emirates A380 to have landed in the Philippines in the last two months, following a July 1 non-commercial visit by a similar aircraft at Clark International Airport.

“Finally met the ‘King of the Skies,’ wearing the stunning Emirates Skywards 25th Anniversary livery!” wrote aviation page Captain Skylit at seeing the plane while on approach at NAIA, snapping photos of the jumbo that was radiantly lit by its own landing beams.

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Popular content page JC Aviation was similarly thrilled at the event: “Emirates flies this aircraft all around the world to promote the Skywards program, and finally she is here in Manila,” it said, adding: “A6-EUE was the lucky aircraft to carry this livery,” the page added.

Why is it in Manila?

The aircraft was sent to Manila specifically for technical servicing and upkeep. The visit is a maintenance ferry flight rather than the launch of a regular scheduled commercial A380 passenger service to the Philippines.

Manila is the operations base of Lufthansa Technik Philippines, one of the facilities equipped to handle maintenance for superjumbo jets.

Technical servicing and base checks of an aircraft involve fluid replenishments, component lubrication, system tests, and intensive structural inspections. These ensure that planes are safe to fly until its next servicing and comfortable for its passengers.

The Philippines is recognised as a major global hub for aerospace maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), employing thousands of skilled Filipino technicians.

Bespoke Airbus A380

Unveiled in October 2025, Emirates’ A6-EUE is a bespoke Airbus A380 painted with the words “Emirates Skywards” on a striking silver design throughout its huge fuselage. The airline said the special plane celebrates 25 years of its award-winning passenger loyalty experience.

At its silver jubilee launch last year, Emirates Divisional Senior Vice President Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher said Skywards had become one of the most recognised and loved loyalty programmes in the world with millions of members based in the UK, US, UAE, India, Australia and beyond.

He added that A6-EUE take the airline’s loyalty message global with the special Emirates A380 ’25 years’ livery. Emirates, Dubai’s flag carrier is the inaugural and biggest operator of the Airbus 380, known worldwide as the “King of the Skies.”