Logo worth 3 million pesos? Philippine govt agency draws flak, memes over redesigned emblem

The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor), a government-owned and controlled entity, has unveiled a new logo for its 40th anniversary. And the moment it hit the Internet, a flurry of memes — and harsh comments — rocked social media.
Most of the Netizens bashing the redesigned logo pointed out: "How can it be worth 3 million pesos?"
A document with Pagcor's letterhead — about a 'notice of award' — somehow found its way to social media platforms. It stated that the new logo design project was worth around 3.036 million pesos (Dh202,434). Though authorities are yet to confirm the authenticity of the document, local media outlets are reporting that the logo was indeed worth that much.
Here's the document that has been making the rounds on Facebook:
Many Filipinos cringed at the 'fire' design, which Pagcor said is "associated with energy, inspiration, passion and transformation".
Here's the new logo:
"This logo is not well-thought-out...It lacks depth, dimension, character, they took away all the elements people have already learned to trust for decades," Facebook user Raff Herida commented.
Others didn't mince their words. "Can you please fix the gradient? This can be only by a newbie artist!" one said in Filipino.
Some had questions. "What are the horns for?" "Is that a claw of a crab?"
"I could have done a better job" is another common comment. And, of course, the claim was backed with memes:
Others took the challenge quite seriously and came up with alternatives — complete with branding suggestions.
