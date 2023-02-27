Liquor policy scam case: AAP holds nationwide protest against Sisodia's arrest

BJP leader Anil Sarin slams the protests stating that the true face of the party has come to the fore

Members of Aam Aadmi Party stage a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (not pictured) in New Delhi on Monday. — AFP

By ANI Published: Mon 27 Feb 2023, 3:30 PM

Aam Aadmi Party leaders and workers staged protests in various states against the arrest of party leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in connection with the liquor policy scam case.

The workers were seen sitting on the roads and chanting slogans while some wearing handcuffs against the BJP in the national capital. The workers were seen attempting to cross the barricades and the police were seen pushing them back. The police asked the party workers to step inside the office.

AAP workers protested outside the party office in the national capital and raised slogans "Jail ke taale tutenge, Manish Sisodia chutenge".

AAP leaders protested by wearing handcuffs and chanting slogans.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said that they have come to get arrested as the agency has arrested Manish Sisodia in a false case.

"The Centre wants to arrest every leader, MLA and Minister of the AAP. So all of us have come to get arrested. End our party and put us all in jail. The world should know that there is a dictatorship in India and the situation of Emergency is prevailing," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said while speaking to ANI.

AAP workers also held protests in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and raised slogans against the BJP government at the Centre.

The party workers also demonstrated in Karnataka's Bengaluru. They were detained by the police.

Taking on Manish Sisodia, Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi said that the AAP should not use freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's name to "hide sins".

"Don't use Bhagat Singh's name to hide your sins. They (AAP) definitely formed the govt in the name of honesty, but these people have proved to be most dishonest. Children of Delhi have suffered because of this government and earlier governments," she said.

"In the name of skill training, scams were done. The central agencies do not work on someone's saying, if they would have worked on BJP's saying then they (AAP leaders) would've been arrested before elections but CBI arrested him after finding the evidence," the minister added.

The AAP workers also protested in Chandigarh.

BJP leader Anil Sarin slammed the AAP protests stating that the true face of the party has come to the fore.

"CBI has arrested Sisodia on the basis of evidence. Two ministers of the Punjab government have been charged with corruption," he said.

Protests were also held in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The protesters were detained.

Sisodia has been taken to the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi to seek custody.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Sunday released a statement on Sisodia's arrests, claiming he was giving evasive replies and wasn't cooperating in the ongoing investigation in the liquor scam case.

The agency further said Sisodia had been summoned earlier on February 19 in connection with the ongoing probe, but had sought a week's time citing the Delhi Budget.

"The Deputy CM was issued a notice under Section 41A of CrPC for attending the investigation on February 19, 2023. However, he sought time of one week citing his preoccupation," the CBI stated.

Accepting his request, he was issued a notice — u/s 41A CrPC — to report to the agency on February 26 and answer questions he 'evaded' during his examination on October 17, 2022, and further questions relating to his 'incriminating role' based on evidence collected during the investigation of the case.

"However, he gave evasive replies and did not cooperate in the investigation despite being confronted with evidence to the contrary. Therefore, he has been arrested," the statement read.

"The arrested accused will be produced before the designated court in Delhi," it added further.

Shortly before arriving at the CBI office for questioning, the deputy chief minister had said false cases were being lodged against leaders of the party, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "afraid" of CM Kejriwal.