Lioness shot dead after escaping from farm in South Korea

A lioness escaped from a farm in South Korea, touching off an emergency search before she was killed by a hunter Monday, officials said.
The owner of the farm in the southeastern county of Goryeong reported the escape after finding her cage empty. Authorities quickly sent police officers, emergency workers and civilian hunters to the area, Goryeong police said.
People were banned from entering a mountain area where the lioness was believed to have moved before one of the hunters killed her near the farm, according to county and police officials.
Both county and police officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorizSd to speak to media on the matter.
There were no reports of the lioness attacking anyone. The lioness had last been seen in her cage when she was fed Sunday night and it wasn't known when she escaped.
The farm has no other lions or lionesses and mostly raises beef cattle.
The farm’s owner told investigators the lioness had been handed over when the farm was purchased last year, Goryeong police said.
It wasn’t immediately known if the farm’s previous owner had official permission to raise the lioness.
