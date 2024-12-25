Legendary Indian writer MT Vasudevan passes away; Kerala declares 2 days of mourning

Photo: ANI File

MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary Indian writer, died in Kozhikode at a private hospital on December 25, according to Indian media reports. He was 91 years old.

Vasudevan was also a scriptwriter and film director. The Kerala government has declared two days of state mourning in honour of the literary icon. All government programmes have been postponed, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The chief minister of Kerala took to X to mourn a "doyen of Malayalam literature." He was "a true cultural icon who captured the soul of Kerala through his timeless works.