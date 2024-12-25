Wed, Dec 25, 2024 | Jumada al-Aakhirah 24, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Legendary Indian writer MT Vasudevan passes away; Kerala declares 2 days of mourning

The chief minister of Kerala took to X to mourn a 'doyen of Malayalam literature'

Published: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 9:46 PM

Updated: Wed 25 Dec 2024, 10:15 PM

Top Stories

Photo: ANI File

Photo: ANI File

MT Vasudevan Nair, a legendary Indian writer, died in Kozhikode at a private hospital on December 25, according to Indian media reports. He was 91 years old.

Vasudevan was also a scriptwriter and film director. The Kerala government has declared two days of state mourning in honour of the literary icon. All government programmes have been postponed, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The chief minister of Kerala took to X to mourn a "doyen of Malayalam literature." He was "a true cultural icon who captured the soul of Kerala through his timeless works.

"His steadfast commitment to secularism and humanity leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family and the cultural community," said Pinarayi Vijayan.

ALSO READ:



Next Story