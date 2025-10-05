Landslides kill 20 in India's Darjeeling after heavy rains

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 20 people in Darjeeling in northern India, a lawmaker from the region said Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

"In the wake of last night's heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a lawmaker in India's upper house.

"Areas across the hills have been cut off and roads destroyed."