Landslides kill 20 in India's Darjeeling after heavy rains

Areas across the hills have been cut off and roads destroyed

Published: Sun 5 Oct 2025, 12:44 PM

Indian Customs seize Dubai man's Dh56,000 Rolex; expat pays fine to reclaim

Dubai Police raid villa; 40kg drugs seized as 2 arrested

British teen freed from Dubai jail killed in London car crash

Floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains have killed at least 20 people in Darjeeling in northern India, a lawmaker from the region said Sunday.

"In the wake of last night's heavy cyclone in the Darjeeling hills, over 20 people have lost their lives," said Harsh Vardhan Shringla, a lawmaker in India's upper house.

"Areas across the hills have been cut off and roads destroyed."