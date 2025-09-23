Kolkata rains: 10 dead, 30 flights cancelled, trains delayed ahead of major festival

Heavy overnight rainfall caused severe waterlogging in several parts of Kolkata city, days before the biggest festival in the eastern part of India. The downpour disrupted traffic movement in multiple areas and caused inconvenience to the citizens.

At least 10 people were killed in the torrential rainfall, which was among the heaviest in four decades, paralysing the capital of West Bengal on Tuesday, disrupting transport, education and everyday lives, news agency PTI reported.

The deluge, 251.4 mm in less than 24 hours, was the highest Kolkata has seen since 1986 and the sixth-highest single-day rainfall in the last 37 years.

Large parts of the city were inundated after the heavy rain, just two mm short of a cloud burst, battered the city. The timing could not be worse, as Durga Puja, West Bengal’s biggest festival, begins over the weekend.

Flights cancelled, railway stations flooded

Several flights and trains were either delayed or cancelled, affecting a large number of travellers flying into the state ahead of the festival.

Operations at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport were severely affected on Tuesday as bad weather led to the cancellation of 30 flights and delays to 42 others, according to a Kolkata Airport official.

Traffic across Kolkata came to a standstill as many roads were submerged in knee-to-waist-deep water, leaving vehicles stranded for hours at key intersections.

Eastern Railway said in a statement, “Following torrential rains for a long duration last night, waterlogging has been observed over Howrah station yard, Sealdah South station yard, Chitpur North Cabin, different car sheds at different places of Sealdah yard. Water has logged on the railway lines of the Howrah & Sealdah Divisions. Water pumps have been deployed at several places to pump out the logged water, but as the water from the adjacent civil area is also logged with water, the water is flowing back to the Railway yard, which is causing more difficulties."

Unprecedented downpour

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed worry about the Durga Puja pandals and the suffering citizens at a time which is supposed to be the happiest period of the year in the City of Joy.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I have never seen rain like this. I heard 7-8 people have died due to electrocution. It is so unfortunate that people have lost their lives. Their families must all be given jobs by the Calcutta Electric Supply Corporation Limited (CESC Ltd.). I am saying this clearly. We will also do whatever is possible to help. Even our houses are submerged; we are all suffering.

"I am feeling so bad for the Pujo pandals as well. Is this not the duty of the CESC to be more mindful? Electricity is supplied by CESC, not us. It is their duty to ensure people do not suffer because of this. They will do business here, but not modernize here? They should send people to the field and fix this" Banerjee said, adding that she was closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Police and the Chief Secretary.