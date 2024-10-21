King Charles heckled by lawmaker at Australian parliament

Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech while attending a Parliamentary reception at Parliament House in Canberra on Monday.– AFP

Indigenous senator Lidia Thorpe shouted anti-colonial slogans at King Charles during his visit to the Australian parliament on Monday after he had delivered remarks to lawmakers and other dignitaries.

"Give us our land back!" Thorpe screamed after the 75-year-old king's speech, with the independent lawmaker decrying what she said was a genocide of Indigenous Australians by European settlers.