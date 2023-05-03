King Charles coronation: Pakistani contingent arrives in UK for the grand ceremony

German foreign minister proposes reaching target on renewables at upcoming COP28 in Dubai where the goal 'must be to ring in the end of the fossil fuel age'
The first coronation in Britain in 70 years takes place in London on May 6, when Charles III is officially crowned. The ceremony at Westminster Abbey is the centrepiece of a weekend of celebrations for the new monarch, who is also head of state in 14 countries outside the UK.
The coronation ceremony for King Charles on Saturday will be the most glorious display of pageantry seen in Britain for a generation and will be attended by royalties, world leaders, dignitaries, celebrities and forces in uniform.
As hundreds of thousands are expected to gather in London. The Pakistan contingent has arrived at the Army Training Centre Pirbright and started rehearsing for Coronation Parade.
The Pakistan High Commission London tweeted a photo of the contingent and wrote: We are pleased to announce that a contingent of Pakistan Armed Forces has arrived in the UK to participate in the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III. This is the second participation of Pakistan Armed Forces in a Coronation Event with the previous one being in 1953."
The 10-member contingent will be taking part in the Parade on Saturday in honour of His Majesty’s Coronation.
