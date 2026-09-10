Watch: Kerala’s KSRTC bus offers airline-style travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi

At first glance, you might wonder whether you are boarding a government bus or taking a flight. Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has recently introduced a premium luxury service connecting Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, offering passengers an experience that looks remarkably similar to business air travel.

The long-distance service features plush leather seats, individual entertainment screens, free Wi-Fi, charging ports and refreshments, along with a hostess to assist passengers.

An onboard washroom adds further convenience for travellers on the roughly 200–227 km journey. The premium bus has quickly attracted attention on social media for bringing airline-style comforts to public road transport.

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Initial passengers said the bus service shows how Kerala’s state-run public transport system is moving beyond simply getting passengers from one city to another — it is increasingly focusing on comfort, convenience and the overall travel experience.

Watch video of the luxury bus service below:

The fare reported for the Thiruvananthapuram–Kochi journey is ₹505 (approximately Dh20). KSRTC said that the idea is simple: Make public transport more comfortable without making it unaffordable.

Instead of viewing a bus journey merely as a way to get from one city to another, KSRTC added they are increasingly focusing on the overall passenger experience.

The latest rollout is also part of a wider transformation taking place across Kerala's public transport system. KSRTC has also recently introduced premium AC buses, digital ticketing and real-time bus tracking, while services such as Grama Vandi have been introduced to improve connectivity to rural communities.

The corporation has also expanded into tourism, offering budget-friendly travel packages covering destinations, pilgrimages, forests, heritage sites and scenic locations across the state.

Public transport is also being used as a way to showcase Kerala to visitors. Double-decker KSRTC City Ride services in Thiruvananthapuram allow tourists to experience the city's landmarks, while special tourism services such as the Royal View double-decker in Munnar combine sightseeing with modern comforts.

Kerala has also developed water-taxi and hop-on-hop-off boat services around Kochi and Muziris, creating new ways for tourists to explore the state's waterways and heritage.