Kerala's electricity demand surges to record high amid summer heatwave

With the mercury soaring across Kerala, demand for power has escalated sharply to record highs as consumers keep their fans and air conditioning units running in many homes, offices and hotels throughout the day and night

K. Krishnankutty, the state’s electricity minister, said peak-time demand for electricity touched 6,012 MW in the evening on Tuesday, an all-time high in the state’s history.

Krishnankutty urged consumers to avoid unnecessary use of lights and high-voltage appliances between 6pm and 11pm. The state is experiencing intense summer heat, with Palakkad recording the season’s highest at 41 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Neetha Gopal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) chief in the state said temperatures will remain above normal over the next fortnight in Kerala.

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“There are no significant weather systems or persistent cloud cover in the coming two weeks,” she told the media. “This is the period of highest insolation in the state, when solar radiation is most intense due to near-perpendicular sun rays, including zero shadow days. As a result, people are exposed to stronger solar radiation, which can significantly increase heat stress.”

She urged people to exercise extreme caution and avoid direct sunlight. “Even if the recorded air temperature is around 34 or 36°C, the actual heat experienced by the body can be much higher depending on exposure and physical condition,” she said. The IMD issued a yellow alert for high temperatures in all but two (Idukki and Wayanad) districts in the state.

A spokesperson of the Kerala State Electricity Board told reporters that hydel (hydroelectric) stations in the state were operating at full capacity. They can meet barely a quarter of the state’s daily requirement of electricity.

Rest of the power supply is met through central generating stations and private producers, besides from the market by paying hefty rates. The combined storage in the hydel dams managed by the board have recorded their lowest level, at just 37 per cent of the capacity.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has also issued a high UV index alert in the state, warning residents of elevated UV levels.

Prolonged exposure to high UV sunlight can lead to sunburn, skin diseases, eye damage and weakened immunity, it said. Meanwhile, the IMD on Wednesday issued warnings about heatwaves sweeping across the country over the next two days.