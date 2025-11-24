Kerala-UAE flight diverted due to ash clouds from Ethiopia volcano eruption

An Abu-Dhabi bound Indigo flight was diverted on Monday, November 24, to Ahmedabad, due to volcanic activity from Ethiopia's Hayli Gubbi volcano.

The aircraft, that had initially left from Kannur, safely landed in the city of Gujarat. Arrangements are underway to send the passengers back to Kannur, the airline said in a statement.

The volcano in Ethiopia's northeastern region erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick plumes of smoke up to 14 kilometres into the sky.

Ash clouds from the volcano drifted over Yemen, Oman, India, and northern Pakistan.

As per local Indian media, airlines and authorities are currently monitoring the impact of the eruption on flights in the region, especially over Delhi and Jaipur.

Low-cost carrier Akasa Air also said it is "closely monitoring the volcanic activity in Ethiopia and its potential impact on flight operations in nearby region".

"Our teams will continue to assess the situation in compliance with international aviation advisories and safety protocols and take necessary actions as required. At Akasa Air, passenger safety and wellbeing is our utmost priority," said the statement.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia's Afar region about 800 kilometres northeast of Addis Ababa near the Eritrean border, erupted on Sunday for several hours.

The volcano, which rises about 500 metres in altitude, sits within the Rift Valley, a zone of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet.

The Smithsonian Institution's Global Volcanism Program said Hayli Gubbi has had no known eruptions during the Holocene, which began around 12,000 years ago at the end of the last Ice Age.

Meanwhile, Oman issued an advisory about gas and ash emissions from the Hayli Gubbi volcano, noting potential impact on air quality in the Sultanate. The authority confirmed that, so far, monitoring stations have not detected any rise in pollutant levels.

Inputs from AFP