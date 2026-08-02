8 dead, 27 homes destroyed after heavy rains lash India's Kerala

Eight have been killed in India's Kerala as heavy monsoon rains lashed the state, triggering floods and landslides. Eight people are missing, and 13 have been injured, according to the latest figures by Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan.

Twenty seven houses have been completely destroyed and 196 houses partially damaged. Satheeshan said 5,792 people have been relocated to 209 relief camps.

The rains, which started on July 31, have reduced on August 2, and clean-up operations have begun in the flood-affected areas, the Kerala CM said, calling on political workers and voluntary organisations to participate.

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Orange alerts have been issued for the Pamba river in Kerala's Pathanamthitta district, and a yellow alert for the Payaswani river in Kasargod, as of August 2.

Videos, by ANI, show severely waterlogged roads in many areas of the state. Watch what Kannur looked like at around 6.45am India time today:

In Alappuzha, a dog can be seen wading through floodwaters:

#WATCH | Keralam | A dog wades through floodwater in Alappuzha where flood threat has intensified in Kuttanad and Upper Kuttanad regions amid heavy rain and increased inflow of water from the eastern regions. pic.twitter.com/0EXy9ClSwH — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2026

Kerala is on high alert, but the "rainfall situation is improving", the State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) Member Secretary Sekhar Kuriakose told Indian news agency ANI.

Rain's intensity is on a downward trend; the state has deployed nine National Disaster Response Force teams, and fire force and civil defence volunteers are active, Kuriakose added. He said that rains were expected to "re-activate" around August 7, although it will not be intense.

Kerala's Chief Minister said the government will provide "adequate financial assistance" to the families of the deceased and to those who have lost their homes, crops, and livelihoods. Treatment and rehabilitation would be expedited.

He added that the state is "prepared to handle any emergency situation", and called on the public to follow authorities instructions.

Vigilance must continue, particularly in hilly areas; even though rain has decreased, preparations are underway in the case of any future need, Satheeshan said.