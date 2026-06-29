Kerala probes elephant deaths as deadly human-wildlife conflict escalates

The conflict between humans and wild elephants in the southern Indian state of Kerala continues to grow, as villagers — worried about the increasing number of deaths of people caused by the animals — are resorting to extreme measures, including using fruits stuffed with explosives in retaliation.

A makhna (a solitary and territorial, tuskless male elephant) was found dead over the weekend. It had earlier strayed into human habitation in Kothamangalam in Ernakulam district, triggering panic among the residents. It was then tranquilised and sent back to the Vettampara forest after being radio-collared. Its body was found in Malayattoor forest.

In May, a tusker died after biting a jackfruit stuffed with explosives in Kuttampuzha forest in Idukki district in Kerala. Another elephant was electrocuted in the Neriamangalam range in Kaveripatti village, also in Idukki.

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Shibu Baby John, the forest minister, told reporters that the government will conduct an investigation into these deaths.

Earlier this month, a 36-year-old single mother, who was taking her son to his school bus in Suryanelli near Munnar, encountered a mother elephant and her calf when it was foggy and raining heavily. The woman was killed and the son also suffered severe injuries.

Incidents since 1990s

According to forest officials, they had sent warnings to the villagers on WhatsApp about the movement of the elephant. The villagers then protested, pointing out that if an elephant had died, several officials would have rushed to probe the incident.

They said such incidents were common in the area. Officials said about 50 people have died in such incidents since the 1990s.

There are nearly a score of elephants in the Chinnakannal reserve with less than 200 hectares for their movement. Their traditional paths have been blocked because of ‘developments’, forcing the animals to pass through settlements, escalating conflicts with humans.

Minister Shibu said on social media that the government’s primary responsibility was to protect people staying in the forest fringes. "Along with protecting forests and wildlife, the state government is committed to embracing and safeguarding people living in forest border regions and will go to every humanly possible extent to ensure their safety," he said.

The minister has also launched a 100-day action plan to reduce human-wildlife conflict in Kerala. Incidentally, earlier in June, the minister’s car was blocked by an elephant at Athirappalli Charpa in Thrissur district as he was heading to a village to discuss the increasing number of wild elephant attacks on the people.

A study by the state’s forest department – which was submitted recently to the National Green Tribunal in Chennai, Tamil Nadu – said that nearly 750 wild elephants have died between 2019 and 2025 in Kerala.

More than 10 per cent of these deaths were linked to human-elephant conflict. Kerala has over 2,000 wild elephants (as against 6,000 in neighbouring Karnataka and 4,200 in Assam).

Many of the ‘elephant corridors’ in the state have been obstructed of late, blocking the natural path of the animals. Kerala has four elephant reserves at Wayanad, Nilambur, Anamudi and Periyar.

India has more than 30 such reserves across 14 major elephant-range states. There are about 150 ‘elephant corridors’, connecting the reserves.