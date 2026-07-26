Kerala's organ trafficking probe: Fake papers, poor donors, illegal transplants

The Kerala government has established a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate an organ trafficking syndicate led by a Kasaragod resident, who forged recommendation letters and other documents to facilitate organ donations involving 35 individuals. Police have arrested several suspects in connection with both the organ trafficking and a related money-laundering case.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala stated in Kochi that the involvement of certain doctors and hospitals will also be investigated. “I want to make one thing very clear – the Home Department has formed an SIT based on complaints received regarding organ trading centred around certain hospitals. It will be strictly controlled.”

Chennithala emphasised that such rackets will not be tolerated in Kerala. He noted that organ donation is governed by established procedures and Supreme Court directives. “But many people ignore all of that, steal people’s organs, and sell them for money,” he said. “All of this must be controlled. That is why the SIT was formed, based on the complaints received.”

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The SIT will comprise officers from various departments, including the cyber cell, intelligence, and anti-human trafficking units. Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned senior executives, including managing directors of several private hospitals in the state, as part of its investigation into the multi-billion-rupee organ donation racket.

State police dismantled an organ donation racket that exploited vulnerable individuals, coercing them into donating organs. Approximately 20 transplants were recently conducted across several hospitals, with donors receiving minimal compensation while brokers retained most of the funds. Kerala police have arrested the alleged kingpin from Uttar Pradesh, along with his wife and associates, for their involvement in the scam.

According to initial ED findings, the accused and his wife operated the racket through a front company between 2021 and 2026. They used a network of agents and middlemen to target financially distressed donors, offering small payments while charging recipients large sums. “The accused forged multiple documents including fake altruism certificates from the police, recommendation letters from the public representatives, Aadhaar cards, ration cards and other certificates,” said an ED spokesperson. ‘Illegal transplant procedures were facilitated at major hospitals in Ernakulam.”