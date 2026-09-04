Watch: Kerala driver bids emotional farewell to bus after 18 years in viral video

A bus driver in India's Kerala retired after 18 years of service, and his affection towards the vehicle that represented his bread and butter went viral on social media.

Paul Kurian, who had worked as a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus driver for 18 years turned emotional as he sat behind the wheel of his bus for one last time on September 2.

The man, who worked in the Kumily and Kattapana depots and was known for interstate routes, leaned against the front of the bus, frantically wiping away tears, and fondly kissed the vehicle. He then touched the wheels of the bus, and held his hand to his chest. In Indian, and other cultures, this is a way of showing reverence, a sign of devotion and respect.

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The video soon went viral on social media, gaining the attention of top officials, including Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheeshan, and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, state president of BJP Kerala.

Watch the video, shared by Rajeev Chandrashekhar, here:

VD Satheeshan shared the video, saying he was "deeply touched by the moving farewell". Kurian steered the bus for years with "utmost devotion," he added.

The Kerala Chief Minister said "it is the tireless commitment and pride of thousands of workers like him that form the true backbone of our public transport."

Calling KSRTC the "lifeline of Keralam", the Chief Minister said the government would continue to modernise, protect and enhance the stature of the state transport sector.

Meanwhile, BJP official Chandrashekhar called Kurian's dedication "incredibly inspiring", drawing comparisons between workers who believe that "service mean everything" and politicians who he said "bring values of unkept promises".