Kerala becomes first state in India to get AI ministry; PK Kunhalikutty takes charge

The move marks a notable shift in the state's governance structure, with the Al portfolio being placed under the Industries and Commerce department

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 22 May 2026, 10:31 AM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's Kerala government has become the first state to created a dedicated Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio at the cabinet level as part of a major reshuffle of ministerial responsibilities after the newly formed UDF government.

The move marks a notable shift in the state's governance structure, with the Al portfolio being placed under the Industries and Commerce department, along with Information Technology and other allied sectors.

Recommended For You

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

Iran reviews US truce proposal as Trump willing to wait few days for 'right answers'

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

UAE's Gargash slams ‘bully’ Iran, calls Hormuz control plan 'pipe dream'

Iran restarts drone production 'much faster' during 6-week ceasefire: Report

Iran restarts drone production 'much faster' during 6-week ceasefire: Report

 

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

As per the state Gazette order released on May 20, Veteran Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader PK Kunhalikutty has been assigned Industries and Commerce, Information Technology, and the newly created Artificial Intelligence department. His portfolio also includes start-ups, mining and geology, handlooms and textiles.

The state government officially released the notification for the allocation of portfolios among its cabinet members, with Chief Minister VD Satheesan retaining several key departments and senior leaders being assigned significant charges.

Chief Minister VD Satheesan will continue to oversee key departments, including Finance, Kerala Financial Corporation, Ports, Law, Pollution Control, Airports, Metro Rail, and Railways, as per the official notification.

This comes after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) officially assumed power in Keralam on Monday, ending ten years of Communist Party of India-led (Marxist) Left Democratic Front (LDF) rule.

VD Satheesan took the oath of office and secrecy as the state's 13th Chief Minister in a grand, packed ceremony held at the Central Stadium in the state capital on Monday. Wasting no time after the grand ceremony, Chief Minister Satheesan chaired his first Cabinet meeting, rolling out an immediate policy implementation to fulfil core election promises.

ALSO READ


MOST POPULAR

1

US Secretary of State Rubio hopes Pakistani talks with Iran will advance peace deal

2

Iran President says 'mutual respect in diplomacy' safer than war

3

Indian goats flown to UAE ahead of Eid Al Adha, prices from Dh800

4

UAE's new salary rule: Fines, work permit, travel bans for delayed pay explained

5

UAE Eid Al Adha: Can private sector employees take Monday off for a 9-day holiday break?