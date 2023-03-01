Kejriwal forwards names of Atishi, Bhardwaj to L-G for appointment to Delhi Cabinet: Sources

Delhi Lieutenant Governor sends the resignation letters of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain to President Droupadi Murmu

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi speaks during a protest against the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia by CBI in the excise policy case, at AAP office in New Delhi on Monday. — PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has forwarded the names of AAP MLAs Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena for their appointment to the cabinet, sources claimed on Wednesday.

The development comes after the resignation of Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain, the key faces of the city government and were instrumental in steering the national capital through the Covid-19 crisis.

AAP's second-in-command, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday in connection with alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi excise policy for 2021-22.

Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in May last year in a money laundering case.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has received the resignation letters of Sisodia and Jain, and has forwarded them to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Wednesday.

Kejriwal's trusted lieutenants — Sisodia and Jain — both arrested on corruption charges, resigned from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Kejriwal had accepted the resignations of the two leaders who played a pivotal role in implementing his governance agenda of good education and health facilities in the national capital, according to officials.

"The L-G upon request from the chief minister to accept the resignations of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyander Jain, on February 28, has recommended to the President, that the resignations may be accepted," said a Raj Niwas official.

The opposition BJP had been demanding the resignation of Jain after his arrest in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

Sisodia too faced the heat after his name cropped up in the excise policy scam in August 2022. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.