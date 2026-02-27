Kazakhstan cafe blast, fire kill at least seven and injures 19

A 16-year-old girl was among the casualties, with as many as 13 still in hospital, local authorities said on Friday

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 12:23 PM
A blast and fire in a cafe killed at least seven people and injured 19 in Kazakhstan's northern town of Shchuchinsk, local authorities said on Friday.

A 16-year-old girl was among the casualties, with as many as 13 still in hospital, they added in a post on Instagram, but gave no further details.

