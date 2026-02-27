Kazakhstan cafe blast, fire kill at least seven and injures 19
A 16-year-old girl was among the casualties, with as many as 13 still in hospital, local authorities said on Friday
- PUBLISHED: Fri 27 Feb 2026, 12:23 PM
- By:
- Reuters
A blast and fire in a cafe killed at least seven people and injured 19 in Kazakhstan's northern town of Shchuchinsk, local authorities said on Friday.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Recommended For You
A 16-year-old girl was among the casualties, with as many as 13 still in hospital, they added in a post on Instagram, but gave no further details.