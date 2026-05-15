Karnataka revokes hijab ban, allows school uniform with religious symbols under new rules

The Karnataka government has withdrawn its February 2022 order on school uniforms and issued new guidelines that permit students to wear a limited range of traditional and religion-based symbols alongside prescribed uniforms in government and private schools, and pre-university colleges.

The fresh order formally revokes the earlier directive that had required strict adherence to uniforms without religious symbols, a move that had sparked a political flashpoint centred on the wearing of the hijab.

“Education is a key instrument for holistic development of students, reduction of mental stress, promotion of constitutional values and fostering a scientific, secular and inclusive outlook,” said the order.

Such limited practices could be permitted without disturbing institutional discipline, provided they do not affect uniformity or identification and do not interfere in discipline, safety, teaching or public order, added the new government order.

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The new rules permit students to wear items, including hijabs, turbans, janeus (sacred threads), and other symbols as long as they do not affect discipline or the functioning of the institute.

The move was triggered following an incident last month, when the sacred threads of a few students were cut before they could enter the examination hall at a Bangalore college, raising a controversy.

Three professors of the college were suspended, and the authorities filed a case related to disturbing communal harmony. Last year, when a similar incident had taken place, the state government had asserted that sacred threads would not be removed by invigilators.

"Many incidents here and there have happened,” Madhu Bangarappa, the state’s education minister, told reporters. “Last year also in my education department and this time on April 24, a child was asked to remove the sacred thread. The child was really disappointed and hurt. The parents and associations were hurt. Even the Chief Minister and Health Minister asked me to take action. These things are common. Might be an earring or any accessory. These things shouldn't come in between education and future. They are religious practices.”

The BJP, however, was critical of the government’s move. R. Ashoka, the leader of the opposition in the state, said the Congress government in the state was reviving the ‘hijab’ issue for electoral gains.

Party leaders also accused the Congress government of quietly withdrawing a 2022 order and allowing hijabs in schools under the garb of allowing limited traditional and faith-based systems.

In 2022, the BJP government had barred students from wearing the hijab in government schools, leading to widespread protests. Some pre-university colleges stopped Muslim students from entering classes while wearing hijabs.