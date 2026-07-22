Indian jeweller arrested for allegedly staging burglary at own shop in Karnataka

A jewellery outlet owner, who complained to the police that his shop had been burgled in the early hours of the day, has been arrested for staging a midnight theft at his own shop in Belgavi in Karnataka, India.

The 71-year-old jeweller claimed that ornaments worth millions of rupees were stolen from his shop. He stated he closed the store at 8pm on July 16. At 4:30am, he received a call informing him the shop was open. Upon arrival, he reported the alleged theft to the police.

A police official stated that the investigation began immediately. The store’s CCTV had no footage, as the owner claimed it was switched off due to power fluctuations. However, external surveillance showed a vehicle stopping near the shop at 2am. The occupants entered the shop and left within five minutes.

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The police also found inconsistencies in the jeweller’s complaints. “We wondered how could anyone break the door in less than 150 seconds, and steal the ornaments over the next 90 seconds,” a police spokesperson told the media. Fortunately for the police, while the jeweller had said he had switched off the CCTV in the store, it was still functioning.

Footage revealed that when he shut the shop at night, he took the gold and jewellery with him. And when the others broke open the door, they just left moments later, not taking anything with them. After the police searched the jeweller’s home, they found the missing gold hidden in his two-wheeler.

Borase Gulabrao, the police commissioner of Belgavi, stated that a chargesheet for providing false information is being filed against the accused. “We are also investigating whether he was operating an illegal moneylending business,” added Gulabrao. “Special teams have been formed to track down and arrest his accomplices.”