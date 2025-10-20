  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 20, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 28, 1447 | Fajr 05:02 | DXB clear.png31.3°C

Kabul must rein in militants for ceasefire to hold, says Pakistan

Pakistani Taliban operate in 'connivance' with Afghan Taliban, says minister; next round of talks to be held in Istanbul on October 25

Published: Mon 20 Oct 2025, 8:31 PM

Top Stories

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Diwali in UAE: Residents urged to keep noise levels down, avoid loud music

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

Dubai Police rescue driver after cruise control failure on Emirates Road

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

'50% of our tools were down’: How UAE residents navigated the AWS outage

A ceasefire agreement between Islamabad and Kabul rests on the ruling Afghan Taliban's ability to rein in militants attacking Pakistan across their shared border, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters on Monday, underscoring the fragility of the accord.

The South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire in Doha at the weekend after days of border clashes that killed dozens, the worst such violence since the Taliban seized power in Kabul in 2021.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

How did thieves at Louvre carry out 7-minute heist; 60 investigators hunt for robbers

thumb-image

Rise of bio-aesthetics: How regenerative science is redefining health, beauty and dentistry

thumb-image

Arteta encouraged as leaders Arsenal end Fulham jinx

thumb-image

Gaza civil defence says at least 33 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

thumb-image

Premier League: Buendia seals comeback win for Villa at Tottenham

 

Ground fighting between the one-time allies and Pakistani airstrikes across their contested 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier were triggered after Islamabad demanded that Kabul control militants, saying they operated from havens in Afghanistan.

"Anything coming from Afghanistan will be (a) violation of this agreement," said Asif, who led the talks with his Afghan counterpart Mullah Muhammad Yaqoob. "Everything hinges on this one clause."

The Taliban administration and Afghanistan's defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

WRITTEN AGREEMENT SAYS NO INCURSIONS FROM AFGHANISTAN

In the written agreement signed by Pakistan, Afghanistan, Turkey and Qatar, it was clearly spelled out that there would not be any incursions, the minister said in an interview in his office at Pakistan's parliament in Islamabad.

"We have a ceasefire agreement as long as there is no violation of the agreement which is already in force."

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, commonly known as the Pakistani Taliban, an umbrella of several Islamist militant groups, operates out of Afghanistan to attack Pakistan "in connivance" with the ruling Taliban, the minister said.

Kabul denies giving haven to militants to attack Pakistan and accuses the Pakistani military of spreading misinformation about Afghanistan and sheltering Islamic State-linked militants to undermine its stability and sovereignty.

Islamabad denies the accusations.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the Taliban spokesperson, said on Sunday that at the Doha talks, "It was decided that neither country would take hostile actions against the other, and support will not be provided to groups operating against the government of Pakistan."

In a follow-up post on X, he said it reflected the Taliban's longstanding position that Afghanistan’s territory would not be used against any other country.

The statements made about the agreement did not constitute a joint declaration, he said.

KABUL 'IS NOT A NO-GO AREA', WARNS PAKISTAN

The Pakistani Taliban, who have been waging a war for years against the Pakistani state in a bid to overthrow the government and replace it with their strict brand of Islamic governance, have accelerated attacks in recent months to target Pakistani military.

Pakistan carried out airstrikes on the Afghan capital Kabul, including one on October 9 in an attempt to kill Pakistani Taliban leader Noor Wali Mehsud, Pakistan security officials have said, though he later appeared in a video showing he was alive.

"We were being attacked. Our territory was being attacked. So we just did tit for tat. We were paying them in the same coin," Asif said.

"They are in Kabul. They are everywhere. Wherever they are we will attack them. Kabul is not, you know, a no-go area."

The next round of talks would be held in Istanbul on October 25 to evolve a mechanism on how to enforce the agreement, Asif said.

Qatar's foreign ministry, which mediated Saturday's talks along with Turkey, said the follow-up meetings were meant "to ensure the sustainability of the ceasefire and verify its implementation in a reliable and sustainable manner".