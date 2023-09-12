'Joyous occasion' as royal princess born in Bhutan

By ANI Published: Tue 12 Sep 2023, 12:46 PM

People in Bhutan celebrate the birth of a royal princess. Celebrations started after King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and his wife Queen Jetsun Puma were blessed with a daughter, the couple's third child and first daughter, The Bhutan Live reported.

Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Laytshog Lopon Sangay Dorji appeared on the BBS channel. Lotay Tshering called it a "joyous occasion", emphasizing the long-awaited arrival of a princess, The Bhutan Live reported.

He said, "It is a joyous occasion. We should congratulate ourselves and celebrate. As the representative of the people, I offer my Tashi Delek to the people of Bhutan. We are so fortunate to be blessed with a princess."

Meanwhile, Lopon Sangay Dorji said that the birth of the princess was the culmination of the fervent prayers of the people of Bhutan. He noted that the birth of a royal princess aligns with moments of profound significance, marked by auspiciousness, according to The Bhutan Live report.

Lopon Sangay Dorji said, "The princess is a blessing to the people of Bhutan. After the birth of two princes, the nation yearned for a princess, and our prayers have been answered." He also spoke about the auspicious nature of the 25th day, known as marngo, a day of the gathering of hundreds of dakinis.

Celebrations began in Bhutan after the royal family in a statement announced, "We are honoured to share the wonderful news that a healthy baby girl has been born to Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen today, coinciding with the 25th day of the 7th month of the Female Water Rabbit Year, in Lingkana Palace, Thimphu."

It further said, "Both Her Majesty and the Royal baby are doing well. The newborn Princess is the third child and first daughter of Their Majesties."

Social media platforms were abuzz with the news regarding the birth of the royal baby girl. Residents across Bhutan celebrated the moment with prayers of gratitude, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the country's history.

A young girl Tashi was woken up by her excited mother who informed her about the birth of a royal baby girl. Tashi's brother Sonam also set aside his homework and celebrated the occasion. He said, "The brothers now have a little friend. They must be really happy, just as we are," The Bhutan Live reported.

The birth of a royal baby girl is a moment of profound historical significance in Bhutan as the monarchy is the cornerstone of the country's national identity, unity and pride.

As per the news report, the birth of the royal princess, Gyalsem adds vibrancy and shape to Bhutan's dreams and aspirations. For residents of Bhutan, the birth of a princess demonstrates their deep reverence and indomitable spirits.

Aum Cheki from Trashigang said, "The princess represents a beacon of grace in tranquil light, a balancing force that will shape the destinies of the world and its people."

Ap Panjo in the South of Thimphu found a special connection between the arrival of the princess and the changing seasons. Panjo said that he heard the first song of cicadas while harvesting chillies a day before the birth of the royal princess, according to the report.

He further said, "The sound of cicadas heralds autumn, the season of harvest and prosperity. In the cradle of our monarchy, where traditions gleam brightly, a new chapter unfolds, like a radiant, precious dream. The birth of the princess will usher in an era of great promise for Bhutan."

In addition to celebrations in Bhutan, political leaders from various parties also extended their wishes to Bhutan's royal family.

Bhutan Tendrel Party President Dasho Pema Chewang offered prayers for the long life, good health, and happiness of the royal newborn.

Phurba, General Secretary of the Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa, called the birth of the royal princess a precious gift and prayed for the princess to grow with humility and compassion.

Druk Phuensum Tshogpa President and Opposition Leader, Dorji Wangdi, called the princess a precious gem and wished that her life be adorned with compassion and benevolence.

Dasho Tshering Tobgay, President of PDP, expressed immense joy and pride on the birth of the royal princess and extended his best wishes to the royal family, the report said.

India also extended wishes to Bhutan's royal family. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, stated, "Greetings and Tashi Delek to His Majesty, King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the Gyaltsuen, Their Royal Highnesses, The Gyalseys, and the Royal family, on being blessed with HRH The Gyalsem. India joins the people of Bhutan in celebrating this happy and auspicious occasion."

Indian Embassy in Bhutan also extended wishes to Bhutan's royal family. In a post shared on X, the Indian Embassy in Bhutan stated, "Tashi Delek and warmest greetings to His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Gyaltsuen, members of the Royal Family, and the people of Bhutan on the birth of Her Royal Highness, The Gyalsem."

UNICEF's Bhutan Representative Andrea James congratulated Bhutan's royal family on the birth of a baby girl.

