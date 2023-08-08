Jeweller's fundraiser highlights women empowerment, child education; Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal attends event in India

Proceeds of the charity dinner were donated to Relief Projects India, an NGO focused on challenges faced by women and children in rural areas

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 6:55 PM

Support for women empowerment and child education took centre stage as the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) hosted its 8th charity dinner, 'Jewellers for Hope,' that was attended by industry leaders and philanthropists.

Proceeds of the charity dinner were donated to Relief Projects India, an NGO focused on women-child centric issues and education. The event was backed by lead partner, De Beers; associate partner, World Gold Council; and powered by GIA, with support from jewellers, diamond exporters, retailers, and global associations.

Popular actor Vicky Kaushal personally graced the event on behalf of Relief Projects India and spoke about the organisation and the impact it has created in India. The NGO's primary focus lies in addressing critical issues such as female infanticide, foeticide, boy-child preference, and the challenges faced by women and children in rural villages.

Kaushal said: “I am extremely proud of the work that RPI has put in over the years for their education programme - Mountain View School, which is dedicated on providing quality education and a safe environment to all underprivileged kids in the area. I hope and wish that you all continue your support towards all such noble causes in the years to come as well.”

Forefront of social initiatives

GJEPC chairman Vipul Shah noted: "The gem and jewellery industry has been at the forefront of corporate social responsibility initiatives, embracing the ethos of giving back to society and fostering unity for a common cause. This year, we are delighted to extend our support to Relief Projects India. Their dedication to addressing critical issues such as female infanticide, foeticide, boy-child preference, and the challenges faced by women and children in rural villages resonates deeply with our values. By working together, we firmly believe that we can create a powerful force for change, fostering positive transformation and leaving a lasting impact on the lives of those in need.”

Paul Rowley, Executive Vice President, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group, added: “The jewellery business celebrates people's relationships and magical moments and initiatives such as Jewellers for Hope bring joy and happiness to them. De Beers refers to such events as Stories Forever and they are core to our business strategies. These Stories Forever create positive impact on a cleaner, greener and safer world… Jewellers for Hope is one such initiative and we need to extend magnanimous generosity to make a positive difference to make an amazing contribution.”

Constant giving

Somasundaram PR, Regional CEO, World Gold Council, India, noted: "There is enhanced focus on our industry constantly giving something back to society… We have been working closely with GJEPC on various business initiatives and Jewellers for Hope is as strategic and significant as any of them. Women are the key target customer groups for our industry and it is good to note that this year the Jewellers for Hope charity recipient is Relief Projects India, which is focussed on women-child issues."

Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India, added: “The Jewellers for Hope is a distinguished gathering of entrepreneurs, exporters and companies, which make a positive difference. We come together to transcend boundaries to protect the rights of women; to promote the girl child’s education and overall strive for gender equality.

Event highlights

One of the evening's highlights was the spirited bidding round for an exclusive dinner with industry stalwarts C K Venkataraman, managing director at Titan Company, and Paul Rowley, executive vice president, Diamond Trading, De Beers Group. The auction raised a staggering amount, dedicated to supporting the Nanhi Kali initiative.

Launched in 2014, Jewellers for Hope is the altruistic initiative of the GJEPC, aimed at mobilizing the entire gem and jewellery industry - from manufacturers and traders to miners and retailers - to raise funds for commendable NGOs in various fields. In previous editions, 'Jewellers for Hope' extended support to Make A Wish Foundation, Swades Foundation, Friends of Tribal Society, Voluntary Action Association (run by Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi), Giants Welfare International (run by Social Activist Shaina NC), Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayta Samiti or Jaipur Foot, Army Welfare, Tribal Integrated Development and Education Trust (TIDE), and Shrimad Rajchandra Love and Care (SRLC) and Live Love, Laugh Foundation.

ALSO READ: