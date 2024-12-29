Jeju Air CEO apologises for deadly plane crash at South Korea's Muan airport

Jeju Air CEO Kim E-bae and officials bow to apologise for their plane's incident at Muan International Airport as they hold a press conference in Seoul, South Korea, December 29, 2024. Photo: Reuters file

Jeju Air's CEO apologised for the deadly accident on South Korea's Muan International Airport that has left over a 100 people dead.

Over 120 people were killed when an airliner landed without wheels, veering off the runway and erupting in a fireball as it slammed into a wall at the airport, the national fire agency said.

The airline's CEO, Kim E-bae, apologised for the accident, bowing deeply during a televised briefing.

He said the cause of the crash was still unknown and that the aircraft had no record of accidents and there were no early signs of malfunction. The airline will cooperate with investigators and make supporting the bereaved its top priority, Kim said.

Taking to social media, Kim put out a formal apology over the tragic incident.

"We would like to bow our heads in apology to everyone who cares about Jeju Air. At around 9.03 am on December 29, a fire broke out while Bangkok-unmanned flight 7C2216 was landing at Muan International Airport. We would like to express our deepest condolences and apology to the passengers and bereaved families who lost their lives in the accident," said Kim.

"At present, it is difficult to determine the cause of the accident and we must wait for the official investigation announcement from the relevant government agencies. Regardless of the cause of the accident, I fully feel responsibility as the CEO.

"Jeju Air will make every effort to resolve the accident quickly and provide support to the passengers' families. In addition, we will do our best to work with the government to determine the cause of the accident. Once again, we pray for the peace of those who lost their lives in the accident and express our deepest apologies to the bereaved families."

Two crew members, a man and a woman, were rescued from the tail section of the burning plane, Muan fire chief Lee Jung-hyun told a briefing. The fire was extinguished by 1pm, Lee said.