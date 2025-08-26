Japanese climber Akuzawa, 102, sets Mount Fuji record

A 102-year-old Japanese man with a serious heart condition has been certified as the oldest person to climb Mount Fuji — but still shrugged off the feat as nothing special.

Kokichi Akuzawa, who was born in 1923, summited Japan's highest peak after climbing a mountain on an almost weekly basis as part of his training.

His achievement in early August was recognised by Guinness World Records.

"I am six years older than the last time I climbed," Akuzawa told AFP, referring to his hike up the 3,776-metre (12,388 feet) peak at the age of 96.

"I have been there and seen the view many times, it wasn't anything special," he said.

"I reached the summit last time too."

As well as an avid hiker, the retired livestock farmer from the central Gunma region volunteers at an elderly care centre and teaches painting.

The preparation for the climb up Mount Fuji -- which is also an active volcano -- came after he tripped while walking up a mountain near his home in January and then fell ill with shingles and was hospitalised with heart failure.

His physical condition worried his family, but Akuzawa was determined to climb, his daughter Yukiko, 75, told AFP.

"The recovery was so fast that his doctors could not believe it," Yukiko said.

To get back into shape, Akuzawa woke up early every morning and set off on an hour-long walk, and also hiked up a mountain almost every week.

Akuzawa stretched his Mount Fuji climb over three days and spent two nights in huts, but the high altitude almost forced him to give up.

He managed to force his way to the summit with the support of his travel companions including a granddaughter who is a nurse, Yukiko said.

Asked if he wanted to climb Mount Fuji again, Akuzawa gave a firm "no".