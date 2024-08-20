Japan ruling party to choose next PM on Sept 27

Japan's ruling party said on Tuesday it will select a new leader — and by extension the likely next prime minister — on September 27.

Japanese lawmakers (top L to R) Shigeru Ishiba, Shinjiro Koizumi, Yoko Kamikawa and (bottom L to R) Sanae Takaichi, Toshimitsu Motegi and Taro Kono, who are possible candidates for the head of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership. ± AFP

The announcement follows current Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's shock decision last week to step down next month after polls showed plummeting approval ratings for his government.

Campaigning to become the next Liberal Democratic Party president will begin on September 12 with a vote two weeks later, an internal committee decided early on Tuesday, a party official said.

In office since October 2021, the 67-year-old Kishida has seen his and his party's poll ratings slide sharply in response to rising prices and several scandals.