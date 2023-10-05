Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.6-magnitude earthquake near islands

Biden urges House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to stop the games, expects him to secure passage of a separate bill for Ukraine funding
Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after an earthquake struck Thursday near its outlying islands in the Pacific Ocean. Officials say a potential tsunami could reach one meter in height.
The advisory, the second-lowest of a four-stage warning system, asks people on islands in the Izu chain, which stretches south from the Tokyo region on the main Japanese island of Honshu, to stay away from coasts and river mouths.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said an offshore earthquake measuring magnitude 6.6 occurred late Thursday morning in the area at the depth of 10 kilometres (6 miles).
The quake was not felt on the islands or in the Tokyo region, but the meteorological agency warned a tsunami as high as 1 meter (3.2 feet) could reach coastal areas of the islands. A tiny tsunami of about 30 centimeters (1 foot) was observed at the Yaene area on the Hachijo island, the agency said.
Japan is one of the most earthquake prone places on earth. A massive quake in 2011 caused a tsunami that destroyed huge swaths of northern Japan and caused a meltdown at the Fukushima nuclear plant.
