Japan's Sanae Takaichi elected as first female prime minister

Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber

Published: Tue 21 Oct 2025, 9:08 AM

UAE expat's son dies by suicide after alleged humiliation by teacher in Kerala

Inside UAE shelter offering second chance to women rescued from human trafficking rings

Photos: Could electric tuk tuks be coming to UAE soon?

Sanae Takaichi, leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, won the lower house vote to choose the next prime minister on Tuesday, clearing the way for her inauguration as the country's first female premier later in the day.

Takaichi received 237 votes, topping the majority of the 465-seat chamber, according to a lower house staff.

She will likely be approved by the less-powerful upper house as well and sworn in as Japan's 104th prime minister this evening to succeed the incumbent Shigeru Ishiba, who last month announced his resignation to take responsibility for election losses.