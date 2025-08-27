  • search in Khaleej Times
At least 30 killed as heavy rains unleash deadly landslide in Jammu

The weather office forecast more rain for the Himalayan region spanning the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir and mountainous Ladakh

Published: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 8:35 AM

Updated: Wed 27 Aug 2025, 8:48 AM

Heavy rain set off a landslide on a famed Hindu pilgrimage route in India's northern region of Jammu, killing at least 30 people, the ANI news agency said on Wednesday, while floods prompted official warnings for people to stay indoors at night.

The weather office forecast more rain for the Himalayan region spanning the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir and mountainous Ladakh.

Authorities were trying to restore telecom services in the region where communication was "almost nonexistent", said Omar Abdullah, the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The landslide near the shrine of Vaishno Devi on the pilgrims' route killed at least 30 people, said ANI, in which Reuters holds a minor stake.

Authorities also ordered the closure of educational institutions in Jammu, which weather officials said was deluged with 368 mm (14.5 inches) of rain on Tuesday.