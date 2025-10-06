6 dead in Jaipur hospital fire; India's Modi offers condolences

A fire at a Jaipur hospital, which claimed six lives, was caused by a short circuit. At around 11.20pm on October 5, the fire broke out in the Neurosurgery ICU of Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute in the Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Eleven patients who were admitted to Neurosurgery ICU 1 of the Trauma Centre, were immediately shifted to other ICUs. However, six patients died in the tragic incident.

The fire was immediately controlled and prevented from spreading to other wards and ICUs, according to hospital administration. Hospital staff, fire brigade, civil security and police helped control the blaze.

The total number of beds in the Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute is 284, out of which there are 46 beds in four ICUs and six wards, which usually hold around 250 patients, according to a press note by the Jaipur hospital.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, in a statement on social media.