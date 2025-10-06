  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg38.4°C

6 dead in Jaipur hospital fire; India's Modi offers condolences

The fire was immediately controlled and prevented from spreading to other wards and ICUs, according to hospital administration

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 11:34 AM

Top Stories

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

Abu Dhabi: 5-bedroom, private cinema penthouse sells for record Dh14,000 per sqft

A fire at a Jaipur hospital, which claimed six lives, was caused by a short circuit. At around 11.20pm on October 5, the fire broke out in the Neurosurgery ICU of Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute in the Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

Eleven patients who were admitted to Neurosurgery ICU 1 of the Trauma Centre, were immediately shifted to other ICUs. However, six patients died in the tragic incident.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Up to Dh100,000 fine: Sheikh Mohammed issues law for engineering consultancies in Dubai

thumb-image

Anaya collection unveils spring/summer 2026 “Balearic dreaming” at ME Dubai

thumb-image

India crush Pakistan by 88 runs amid handshake snub, umpiring drama

thumb-image

Personal Finance: Budget smarter with 50/30/20 rule

thumb-image

Meet UAE teachers who are changing lives, say Golden Visa brings respect, recognition

 

The fire was immediately controlled and prevented from spreading to other wards and ICUs, according to hospital administration. Hospital staff, fire brigade, civil security and police helped control the blaze.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The total number of beds in the Trauma and Orthopaedic Institute is 284, out of which there are 46 beds in four ICUs and six wards, which usually hold around 250 patients, according to a press note by the Jaipur hospital.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences to the loved ones of the deceased and wished for a speedy recovery for the injured, in a statement on social media.