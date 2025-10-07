Jaipur-Dubai SpiceJet flight cancelled after being delayed for 14 hours

Frustration is mounting among passengers flying from Jaipur to Dubai, with repeated delays and last-minute cancellations leaving hundreds stranded and angry at the two carriers serving the busy route.

On Tuesday (October 7), SpiceJet’s flight SG-57, scheduled to depart Jaipur International Airport at 9.30am, was first delayed for 14 hours and then cancelled late in the evening, with the airline citing “operational reasons”. The move sparked outrage among travellers who had been waiting at the terminal since morning.

"We travelled to Jaipur from other cities to catch this flight, only to be told it’s delayed and then cancelled,” one of the affected passengers claimed. “There was no arrangement for food or stay.”

Dozens of passengers reportedly confronted airline staff at Terminal 1, demanding accommodation and meals, but no solution was offered. Many said they had already spent the entire day at the airport before learning that the service would not operate at all.

The latest disruption comes just days after Khaleej Times reported on a similar pattern of delays and cancellations on the Jaipur–Dubai route. On October 5, Air India Express passengers faced four consecutive days of flight chaos when the airline’s morning service IX-195, scheduled to depart at 5.55am, was repeatedly delayed by several hours due to “operational reasons”.

That followed a string of earlier disruptions, including a last-minute cancellation on September 29 when no aircraft was available because the inbound Dubai–Jaipur flight never arrived. On September 25, the same service was grounded after a technical snag on the incoming aircraft, forcing passengers to wait for hours before a replacement plane was arranged.

Flight-tracking websites show that both SpiceJet and Air India Express have struggled to maintain schedules on this route, which serves thousands of workers and tourists each month. Earlier incidents included a Dubai-bound flight that was aborted moments before take-off after cockpit warnings prompted the pilot to return the aircraft to the terminal area.

The back-to-back cancellations have unsettled travellers, many of whom complained of missed connections and mounting uncertainty on what is supposed to be one of Rajasthan’s most dependable international routes.

Khaleej Times had earlier written to Air India Express seeking a response to the repeated disruptions, but did not receive a reply. SpiceJet has also not commented on the latest cancellation.