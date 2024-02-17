Jailed former Thai premier Thaksin to be released tomorrow, PM says

The former PM sends his brother to meet leaders of other parties after his party trailed independent candidates of Imran Khan
Jailed former Thai Premier Thaksin Shinawatra will be released on February 18, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said on Saturday.
Thaksin has been in hospital detention since August, after making a dramatic homecoming from living abroad for 15 years in self-exile to avoid prison for a conflict of interest.
He had his eight-year jail term commuted to a year by the King after his return and has served six months in hospital detention due to an undisclosed health condition.
It was until now not certain when he would be freed. Feb. 18 is the first day of his parole eligibility.
