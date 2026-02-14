Jailed Filipina journalist earns Unesco press freedom award nomination

A jailed 27-year-old Filipina journalist is nominated for one of the world’s most prestigious press freedom awards, the Guillermo Cano Prize of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Global media organisations Reporters Without Borders (RSF), the Committee to Protect Journalists, and Free Press Unlimited said Frenchie Mae Cumpio is deserving of the award, describing her as “an icon of press freedom in the Philippines.”

In jail for more than six years, Cumpio had been accused by Philippine security forces of being a supporter of underground organisations in the Philippines and convicted on January 22 of “terrorism financing” charges.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels

Her supporters, however, argued that the charges against her were acts of intimidation and retaliation for her series of human rights stories before she was arrested on February 7, 2020, in Tacloban City, Leyte province.

Cumpio was executive director of the news site Eastern Vista and a host for a local radio station prior to her arrest with four other fellow activists.

Military assets testified that they saw Cumpio handing out financial support to Communist armed groups on the island of Samar, a charge she consistently denied in court.

Cumpio was acquitted of illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges on January 22 but was controversially convicted of “financing terrorism”.

Last month, RSF and the #FreeFrenchieMaeCumpiocoalition brought together 90 press associations and unions all over the world to call on Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr to immediately release the Filipina journalist.

Fearless investigative reporting

“Cumpio embodies the resilience of today’s journalists in the Philippines. She embodies fearless investigative reporting. She should be celebrated as a national icon helping shape the country’s journalism — not imprisoned on the basis of fabricated charges,” RSF-Asia Pacific advocacy manager Aleksandra Bielakowska said.

“She fully deserves the recognition of the Guillermo Cano Prize jury for her investigations into human rights violations committed by the military and for her unwavering commitment to press freedom in the Philippines,” Bielakowska added.

Created in 1997, the annual Guillermo Cano Prize honours a person, organisation or institution that has made an outstanding contribution to the defence and promotion of press freedom anywhere in the world, especially when this has been achieved in the face of danger.

UNESCO named the award after Guillermo Cano Isaza, a Colombian journalist who was assassinated in front of the offices of his newspaper El Espectador in Bogotá, Colombia, in December 1986.

The winner is conferred the prize on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on May 3. It comes with a US$25,000 cash reward.

If declared this year’s winner, Cumpio may use half of the cash prize as bail for her temporary liberty from her conviction for “terrorism financing”.