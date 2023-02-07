Italy resident poses as Indian VP to seek favours from senior govt officials; arrested at Delhi airport

Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have created sustainability requirements for participating designers with the goal of setting a new industry standard
The Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of the Delhi Police has arrested two persons, including an Italy-based Indian citizen, from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport for posing as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh, currently living in Italy's Offanengo, and Ashwani Kumar.
According to the officials, both accused made a WhatsApp profile of senior government officials to send messages to other government officials.
Gagandeep was using the picture of the country's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.
On the basis of inputs, the team started working on all technical aspects.
"Immediately raids were conducted and one person, namely Ashwani Kumar, was apprehended who shared OTP for WhatsApp account. After an extensive hi-tech investigation, human intelligence and analysing of technical details provided by social media platforms, the accused was identified as an Indian national namely Gagandeep Singh (Jammu) who was living in Italy. The team collected details about the accused from FRRO, Banks and the regional passport office," the official said on Monday.
IFSO further said that before creating the impersonating WhatsApp account of the Vice President of India, Gagandeep watched various YouTube videos.
"He got contact details of senior government officials from the internet. After that, he obtained OTP to create a WhatsApp account of an Indian mobile number to create a WhatsApp account from Ashwani Kumar. After creating a WhatsApp account, he put pictures of the Vice President of India as a profile picture. Using this account, he started sending messages to senior government officials to seek favours from senior bureaucracy," the official statement said.
ALSO READ:
Organisers of Copenhagen Fashion Week have created sustainability requirements for participating designers with the goal of setting a new industry standard
UK home office report says 250 Indian migrants have made the dangerous crossing of English Channel in small boats in 2023
The US took "custody" of the balloon when it entered their airspace and had observed it with piloted military aircraft
Siddique Kappan was arrested in October 2020 when he travelled to Uttar Pradesh to report on a high-profile gang rape case
Leading scientists look at the huge questions they are now studying
The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
She earlier said that she would not run if Trump did, but seems to have changed her mind
Officials doubt those behind the attack must have had inside help to gain access to the compound