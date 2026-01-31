Is vaccine against deadly Nipah virus forthcoming?

The University of Oxford last month launched the world’s first phase II clinical trial of a Nipah virus vaccine candidate. The trial, which enrolled 306 healthy participants aged 18 to 55, was conducted in partnership with the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (ICDDR, B), and funded by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). It will assess the safety and immune response of the ChAdOx1 NipahB vaccine in a region where the virus causes recurrent outbreaks.

“This new trial in Bangladesh marks an important step forward in our work to develop a vaccine against Nipah virus, a deadly health threat that currently has no approved vaccine or treatment,” said Sarah Gilbert, professor of vaccinology at the Pandemic Sciences Institute, University of Oxford. “The progress we’ve made so far – with the support of our collaborators and funders – is testament to the value of international collaboration and long-term investment in pandemic preparedness.”

According to Brian Angus, professor of medical practice at the Nuffield Department of Medicine, University of Oxford and Chief Investigator of the trial at the Oxford Vaccine Group, starting a Phase II trial in a country affected by regular Nipah outbreaks is a critical step in making sure this vaccine is both effective and relevant to the people who need it most. “It’s an essential part of ensuring equitable access to protection against emerging infectious diseases,” he said.

Start of Phase II trial

Oxford’s Nipah virus vaccine candidate is the most advanced vaccine against this highly lethal virus, points out Dr Kent Kester, CEPI’s Executive Director of Vaccine Research and Development. “The start of this phase II trial is a first of its kind and represents the culmination of years of cutting-edge research and global scientific collaboration. The results from this study will hopefully bring us a step closer towards protecting vulnerable populations against future deadly Nipah outbreaks and will help inform the development of other Paramyxovirus countermeasures.”

Dr K Zaman, Senior Scientist at ICDDR, B and the Principal Investigator of the trial in Bangladesh, said the centre has been at the forefront of Nipah virus research for over two decades, operating the world’s longest-running surveillance system and following the largest cohort of Nipah survivors. “The launch of this world’s first Phase II trial in Bangladesh is therefore not only historic but also a natural progression of our long-standing scientific commitment. By leading this critical study in a country that bears the brunt of Nipah outbreaks, we aim to generate the evidence needed to protect lives from Nipah diseases in Bangladesh and globally.”

The ChAdOx NipahB vaccine was manufactured for the clinical trial by the Serum Institute of India, part of Cyrus Poonawalla Group, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer, in collaboration with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI)