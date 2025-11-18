Iran suspends visa-free entry for Indians; here's why

Iran has suspended visa-free entry for Indians from November 22after Tehran cited an increase in fraud and human trafficking cases.

The move comes after several incidents involving Indians being misled with false job offers or promises of onward travel, prompting Tehran to halt the visa waiver, which was introduced in February 2024 to boost tourism.

"The implementation of the one-way tourist visa cancellation regulations for Indian nationals holding ordinary passports, in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been suspended as of 22th November 2025. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports will be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the Iranian embassy in India said in a post on X.

India issues advisory to travellers

Following Iran's decision to suspend visa-free entry, the Indian Foreign Ministry said the reason for the suspension was brought to the attention of the Indian government. In a statement, the ministry issued an advisory for travellers to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel.

The attention of Government (India) has been drawn to several incidents of Indian nationals being lured to Iran on false promises of employment or with assurances of onward transit to third countries. These individuals were tricked into journeying to Iran by taking advantage of the visa waiver facility available for ordinary Indian passport holders. On arrival in Iran, many of them were kidnapped for ransom.



The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has accordingly suspended the visa waiver facility available to ordinary Indian passport holders visiting Iran with effect from 22 November 2025. This measure is intended to prevent further misuse of the facility by criminal elements. From this date, Indian nationals with ordinary passports would be required to obtain a visa to enter or transit through Iran.



All Indian nationals intending to visit Iran are strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid agents offering visa-free travel or onward transit to third countries via Iran.

Fraud cases in Iran

In September, India cautioned its citizens seeking employment in Iran to exercise "strictest vigilance" in view of recent cases of fake job offers.

Randhir Jaiswal, MEA official spokesperson, said that several Indians have fallen prey to criminal gangs, being kidnapped upon arrival in Iran and held for ransom.

"There have been a number of recent cases involving Indian citizens who have been lured to travel to Iran on false promises of employment, or with assurances that they would be sent further to third countries for employment. Upon reaching Iran, these Indian nationals have been kidnapped by criminal gangs and ransoms have been demanded from their families for securing their release," said Jaiswal.

According to the advisory, several of these scams have been linked to agents exploiting visa-free entry facilities. "It may be noted that the Government of Iran allows visa-free entry to Indians only for tourism purposes," the MEA stressed, cautioning against intermediaries who offer visa-free travel for jobs or other reasons.

Visa-free entry for Indians in Iran

Iran had introduced a visa waiver for Indians in February 2024, to boost tourism int he country. The visa-free entry in Iran for Indians is exclusively for tourism purposes, valid for 15 days once every six months, and doesn't cover employment.

The Indian government advised citizens that employment-related travel must be carefully verified to avoid falling prey to organised rackets. The alert comes amid growing concern over the rising number of job scams targeting Indian workers abroad.

From the historic cities of Isfahan and Shiraz to the sacred pilgrimage sites of Qom and Mashhad, Iran offers a rich mix of culture, heritage, and natural beauty. The country also serves as a key transit hub for budget travellers heading to Europe or Central Asia.